Travelling Palace secure 2-0 win against Man City

Manchester City fell to a home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Man City were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Brighton & Hove Albion away and Burnley at home, by 4-1 and 2-0 respectively. Palace had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Newcastle United. After today's result, Man City are in 3rd place on the table and has 20 points while Palace sit in 13th with 12 points after 10 matches.

Palace started the game well, thanks to Wilfried Zaha giving Palace the lead after only 6 minutes to see out the first half 0-1.

The Eagles continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Conor Gallagher just before the final whistle. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-0 to Palace.

As for substitutions, for Man City, John Stones, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling, came on for Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Jack Grealish, Palace brought on Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp and Michael Olise to replace Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard and Cheikhou Kouyate.

The referee booked Bernardo Silva and Ederson from Man City and Aymeric Laporte went off with a red card, while Palace's Jordan Ayew, Conor Gallagher and Vicente Guaita also received a yellow.

Man City will next play Manchester United away, with Palace facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.