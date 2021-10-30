RMA cruise past Elche, in a 2-1 away win

R Madrid enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Elche at Estadio Martínez Valero on Saturday. Elche were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 1-0 to Alaves while RMA had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Osasuna. After today's result, Elche are in 15th place, with 10 points from 12 matches, while RMA sit in 2nd, with 21 points from 12.

It was an impressive opening from Los Blancos, with Vinicius Junior giving RMA the lead, 22 minutes in, finishing the first half 0-1.

RMA continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Vinicius Junior finding the net again, at 73 minutes. In the end though, Elche just before the final whistle hit back though following a Pere Milla goal, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Elche, Dario Benedetto, Gerard Gumbau, Pere Milla, Tete Morente and Ivan Marcone, came on for Lucas Perez, Javier Pastore, Fidel, Lucas Boye and Omar Mascarell. RMA brought on Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Eden Hazard, to replace Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez, Marcelo, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior.

The referee booked Raúl Guti and Raúl Guti (2 yellow cards) saw the red card, for Elche.

Elche will next travel to Mallorca, while RMA will face Rayo Vallecano at home.