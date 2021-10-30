Jubilant Soton take all 3 points against Watford, in a 1-0 win

Southampton's 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday, was hard fought at Vicarage Road. Watford were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Soton, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Burnley. As the table looks today, Watford and Soton are 16th, (10 points) and 14th, (11 points), spots respectively, after 10 matches.

Soton started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Che Adams finding the net, 20 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

Watford brought on Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema and Ashley Fletcher for Joao Pedro, Cucho Hernandez and Jeremy Ngakia. Soton brought on Stuart Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo and Lyanco, to replace Mohamed Elyounoussi, James Ward Prowse and Oriol Romeu.

There were bookings for Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka from Watford. For Soton, Mohammed Salisu and James Ward Prowse saw yellow.

Watford will next travel to Arsenal, while Soton will face Aston Villa at home.