Home win for Seville as they ease past Osasuna 2-0

Seville eased past Osasuna in a 2-0 victory on Saturday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Seville were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Mallorca in their previous game. Osasuna are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Seville are in 2nd place, with 24 points from 12 matches, while Osasuna sit in 7th, with 19 points from 12.

Los Nervionenses started the first half well, with Diego Carlos finding the net just before half-time

Seville continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Lucas Ocampos finding the net, at 60 minutes. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Seville.

For Seville, Jesus Navas, Nemanja Gudelj, Fernando and Youssef En-Nesyri, came on for Gonzalo Montiel, Joan Jordan, Thomas Delaney and Rafa Mir. Osasuna replaced Ezequiel Avila, Inigo Perez, Oier, Ruben Garcia and Roberto Torres for Kike Garcia, Ante Budimir, Jon Moncayola, Javier Ontiveros and Robert Ibanez.

There were bookings for Joan Jordan and Bono from Seville. For Osasuna, Jesus Areso and Ante Budimir saw yellow.

Seville will next travel to Real Betis, while Osasuna will face Real Sociedad at home.