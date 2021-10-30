Hellas Verona earn hard-fought win over Juventus

Hellas Verona eased past Juventus in a 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. Verona wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Udinese in their previous game whilst Juve had lost their previous match against Sassuolo. As it stands, both teams are on 15 points and occupy 7th and 8th places respectively after 11 matches.

Verona dominated the first half, thanks to a goal from Giovanni Simeone at the 11 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Giovanni Simeone made it 2-0 at the 14 minute mark. The score at half time was 2-0.

Juve took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Weston McKennie at the 80 minute mark, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Verona, Bosko Sutalo, Federico Ceccherini, Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic, came on for Darko Lazovic, Nicolo Casale, Adrien Tameze and Giovanni Simeone. Juve brought on Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Federico Bernardeschi, Dejan Kulusevski and Luca Pellegrini, to replace Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.

There were bookings for Darko Lazovic, Nicolo Casale, Davide Faraoni and Koray Gunter from Verona. For Juve, Danilo, Arthur and Alvaro Morata saw yellow.

Verona will next travel to Napoli, while Juve will face Fiorentina at home.