Chelsea blaze past Newcastle, scoring 3 at St James' Park without reply

Chelsea cruises against Newcastle United on an away win at St James' Park on Saturday. Newcastle wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace while Chelsea were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Norwich City and Brentford. After today's result, Newcastle are in 19th place on the table and has 4 points while Chelsea sit in 1st with 25 points after 10 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Blues continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Reece James at the 65 minute mark. Chelsea looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Reece James in the 77th minute to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Jorginho at the 81 minute mark with a final score of 3-0.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Newcastle, Miguel Almiron, Joseph Willock and Jonjo Shelvey, came on for Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Sean Longstaff, Chelsea brought on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez to replace N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

There were bookings for Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles from Newcastle. For Chelsea, N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech saw yellow.

Newcastle will next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Chelsea will face Burnley at home.