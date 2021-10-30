Burnley take the points and enjoy a home win against Brentford

Burnley snatched all three points from Brentford in a 3-1 victory on Saturday, at Turf Moor. Burnley wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Southampton in their previous game. Brentford, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Leicester City. As the table looks today, Burnley and Brentford sit 17th, (7 points) and 12th, (12 points), spots respectively, after 10 matches.

The Clarets started the first half well, with an early goal from Chris Wood in the 4th minute. Burnley looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Matthew Lowton, 32 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Maxwel Cornet made it 3-0, at 36 minutes, which saw the first half end 3-0.

The Bees took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Saman Ghoddos finding the net at the 79 minute mark. The game ended with a 3-1 win for Burnley.

For Burnley, Matej Vydra, came on for Maxwel Cornet. Brentford brought on Saman Ghoddos, Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, to replace Frank Onyeka, Mathias Jensen and Sergi Canos.

There were bookings for Dwight McNeil from Burnley, and Saman Ghoddos, for Brentford.

Burnley will next travel to Chelsea, while Brentford will face Norwich City at home.