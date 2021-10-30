Brighton drop points against Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield

On Saturday, Liverpool and Brighton were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Liverpool were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Manchester United away and Watford away, by 5-0 and 5-0 respectively. Brighton lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Manchester City. As things stand, Liverpool are in 2nd place, with 22 points from 10 matches, while Brighton sit in 6th, with 16 points from 10.

The Reds started strongly in the first half, thanks to an early goal from Jordan Henderson in the 4th minute. The momentum was now with Liverpool, who then scored again through a goal from Sadio Mane, 24 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However, The Seagulls hit back though just before half-time, with a goal from Enock Mwepu. The score at half time was 2-1.

Brighton took the lead in the second half, with Leandro Trossard finding the net at the 65 minute mark and seeing the game end 2-2.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino, came on for Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones, Brighton brought on Alexis MacAllister, Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross, to replace Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana.

There were bookings for Takumi Minamino and Andy Robertson from Liverpool. For Brighton, Tariq Lamptey and Shane Duffy saw yellow.

Liverpool will play their next game away against West Ham United, while Brighton will face Newcastle United at home.