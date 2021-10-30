Arsenal beat Leicester in 2-0, in narrow away win

Arsenal enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Leicester were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Brentford away and Manchester United at home, by 2-1 and 4-2 respectively. Arsenal were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Aston Villa in their last match. After today's result, Leicester and Arsenal are 10th, (14 points) and 5th, (17 points), in the table respectively, after 10 matches.

Arsenal started the first half well, thanks to an early goal from Gabriel Magalhaes in the 5th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Emile Smith-Rowe, 18 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-2. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 2-0 at full time.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Leicester, Ademola Lookman, Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka, came on for Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and James Maddison, Arsenal brought on Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe and Sead Kolasinac to replace Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe.

The referee booked Jonny Evans and Jamie Vardy for Leicester.

Leicester will next travel to Leeds United, while Arsenal will face Watford at home.