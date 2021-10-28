Its all even at the Ciutat de Valencia, after Levante draw 2-2 with Atleti

On Thursday, Levante and Atleti were held to a 2-2 draw at the Ciutat de Valencia. Levante were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Seville. Atleti secured a point against Real Sociedad in their previous match. As the table looks today, Levante are currently 19th with 6 points from 11 matches, while Atleti sit in 6th, with 19 points from 11.

It was an impressive opening from Atleti, thanks to Antoine Griezmann finding the net, at 12 minutes. However, their lead was short lived, as Enis Bardhi equalised for The Frogs, 37 minutes in, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Los Colchoneros fought back the second half, with Matheus Cunha finding the net, at 76 minutes. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Enis Bardhi equalised for Levante just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-2.

For Levante, Alejandro Cantero, Jorge Miramon, Pablo Martinez and Jorge De Frutos Sebastian, came on for Dani Gomez, Son, Mickael Malsa and Pepelu. Atleti brought on Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Correa, Renan Lodi and Matheus Cunha, to replace Hector Herrera, Luis Suarez, Mario Hermoso and Antoine Griezmann.

There were bookings for Pepelu and Rober Pier from Levante. For Atleti, Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Koke, Jose Gimenez and Angel Correa saw yellow.

Levante next face Granada and Atleti are at home to Real Betis.