Celta Vigo succumb to Real Sociedad with 2-0 defeat at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos

Real Sociedad defeat Celta Vigo 2-0 on Thursday at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. Celta were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Real, on the other hand, secured a point against Atletico Madrid in their previous match. After today's result, Celta are in 14th place on the table and has 10 points while Real sit in 1st with 24 points after 11 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Real who started the second half well, with Alexander Isak giving The White and Blues the lead at the 54 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Aritz Elustondo made it 2-0, at 79 minutes with a final score of 2-0.

For Celta, Renato Tapia, Franco Cervi, Thiago Galhardo, Augusto Solari and Nestor Araujo, came on for Nolito, Fran Beltran, Hugo Mallo, Denis Suarez and Joseph Aidoo. Real brought on Igor Zubeldia, Alexander Sorloth, Benat Turrientes, Julen Lobete and Diego Rico Salguero, to replace Adnan Januzaj, Portu, David Silva, Alexander Isak and Aihen Munoz.

The referee booked Fran Beltran for Celta.

Celta will play their next fixture away against Rayo Vallecano, while Real will face Athletic Bilbao at home.