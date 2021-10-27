Sassuolo squeeze past Juventus in 2-1 victory at the Allianz Stadium

Sassuolo enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Juve at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday. Juve wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Internazionale in their previous game while Sassuolo were coming off the back of a 3-1 win against Venezia. As it stands, Juve are in 6th place, with 15 points from 10 matches, while Sassuolo sit in 9th, with 14 points from 10.

Sassuolo started the first half well, thanks to Davide Frattesi finding the net just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-1.

Juve took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Weston McKennie, 76 minutes in. Neroverdi in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Maxime Lopez. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to Sassuolo.

For Juve, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Kaio Jorge, Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur, came on for Mattia De Sciglio, Adrien Rabiot, Alvaro Morata, Danilo and Manuel Locatelli. Sassuolo replaced Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel, Davide Frattesi, Hamed Junior Traoré and Mert Muldur for Gianluca Scamacca, Matheus Henrique, Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches and Abdou Harroui.

There were bookings for Juan Cuadrado from Juve, and Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi, Rogerio, Hamed Junior Traoré and Mert Muldur, for Sassuolo.

Juve will next travel to Hellas Verona, while Sassuolo will face Empoli at home.