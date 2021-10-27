RMA and Osasuna fail to find the net

RMA were held to 0-0 draw by Osasuna down on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu. RMA were looking to continue their run, following a 2-1 victory against Barcelona while Osasuna are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, RMA are in 1st place on the table and has 21 points while Osasuna sit in 6th with 19 points after 11 matches.

For RMA, Rodrygo, Marcelo, Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez, came on for Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal. Osasuna brought on Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Barbero and Oier, to replace Ezequiel Avila, Javi Martinez, Kike Garcia and Jon Moncayola.

There were bookings for Eduardo Camavinga from RMA. For Osasuna, Unai Garcia saw yellow.

Osasuna and RMA will next play away to Seville and Elche respectively.