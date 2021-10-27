Points shared, as Udinese play out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Friuli

Udinese were held to 1-1 draw by Verona down on Wednesday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Atalanta in their previous game. Verona were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-1 win against Lazio in their last match. After today's result, Udinese are in 14th place on the table and has 11 points while Verona sit in 10th with 12 points after 10 matches.

Udinese started the game well, thanks to an early goal from Isaac Success in the 3rd minute. The score at half time was 1-0.

Verona took the lead in the second half, with Antonin Barak finding the net, at 83 minutes. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Udinese, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jean-Victor Makengo, Brandon Soppy and Lazar Samardzic, came on for Isaac Success, Tolgay Arslan, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie and Nahuel Molina. Verona replaced Pawel Dawidowicz, Gianluca Caprari, Darko Lazovic, Giovanni Simeone and Ivan Ilic with Federico Ceccherini, Kevin Lasagna, Martin Hongla, Nikola Kalinic and Bosko Sutalo.

There were bookings for Rodrigo Becao from Udinese. For Verona, Pawel Dawidowicz and Ivan Ilic saw yellow.

Udinese will next travel to Internazionale, while Verona will face Juventus at home.