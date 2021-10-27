Depleted Valencia stunned by Real Betis, in a 4-1 defeat at the Estadio Benito Villamarin

Betis enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Valencia at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Wednesday. Betis were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against Rayo Vallecano at home and Alaves away, by 3-2 and 1-0 respectively. Valencia, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Betis are in 6th place on the table and has 18 points while Valencia sit in 11th with 13 points after 11 matches.

The Green-and-Whites started the first half well, with Borja Iglesias opening the rout at the 14 minute mark. The momentum was now with Betis, who then scored again through a second effort from Borja Iglesias, at 30 minutes to establish a 2-0. However, The Bats secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Gabriel Paulista in the 39th minute, to take a 2-1 lead into half time.

The Green-and-Whites continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from German Pezzella at the 61 minute mark. Betis then scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Juanmi in the 68th minute to make it 4-1.

For Betis, Andres Guardado, Joaquin, Aitor Ruibal, Rober and Willian Jose, came on for Guido Rodriguez, Juanmi, Nabil Fekir, William Carvalho and Borja Iglesias. Valencia brought on Mouctar Diakhaby, Yunus Musah, Helder Costa, Uros Racic and Manu Vallejo, to replace Gabriel Paulista, Jesus Vazquez, Hugo Duro, Daniel Wass and Goncalo Guedes.

There were bookings for Victor Ruiz and Guido Rodriguez from Betis, and Omar Alderete, Hugo Guillamon, Goncalo Guedes, Dimitri Foulquier and Manu Vallejo, for Valencia.

Betis will next travel to Atletico Madrid, while Valencia will face Villarreal at home.