Atalanta ease past Sampdoria with a 3-1 victory away

Atalanta beats Sampdoria 3-1 on Wednesday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match. Atalanta, on the other hand, secured a point against Udinese in their previous match. As it stands, Sampdoria are in 15th place, with 9 points from 10 matches, while Atalanta sit in 4th, with 18 points from 10.

The Blue-circled started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Francesco Caputo giving Sampdoria the lead, 10 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Kristoffer Askildsen producing an equaliser, 17 minutes in, bringing The Goddess level. However they weren't finished yet and Duvan Zapata made it 2-1 at the 21 minute mark, finishing the first half 1-2.

Atalanta continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Josip Ilicic just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 3-1.

For Sampdoria, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Ciervo, Fabio Quagliarella, Albin Ekdal and Ernesto Torregrossa, came on for Nicola Murru, Omar Colley, Manolo Gabbiadini, Kristoffer Askildsen and Adrien Silva. Atalanta brought on Giorgio Scalvini, Josip Ilicic, Aleksey Miranchuk, Giuseppe Pezzella and Roberto Piccoli, to replace Jose Luis Palomino, Mario Pasalic, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Davide Zappacosta and Duvan Zapata.

There were bookings for Morten Thorsby, Kristoffer Askildsen, Omar Colley and Julian Chabot from Sampdoria. For Atalanta, Jose Luis Palomino, Josip Ilicic and Remo Freuler saw yellow.

Sampdoria will next play Torino away, with Atalanta facing Lazio at home.