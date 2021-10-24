Victory beyond reach for Stuttgart, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin

Stuttgart were held to 1-1 draw by Union Berlin down on Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Arena. Stuttgart wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with B Mönchengladbach in their previous game. Union Berlin were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Wolfsburg and Mainz. As the table looks today, Stuttgart are in 13th place, with 10 points from 9 matches, while Union Berlin sit in 5th, with 16 points from 9.

Union Berlin started the game well, with a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi at the 31 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1.

Stuttgart took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Wahidullah Faghir just before the final whistle. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Stuttgart, Wahidullah Faghir, Orel Mangala, Daniel Didavi, Philipp Forster and Mateo Klimowicz, came on for Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Nikolas Nartey, Marc Kempf, Tanguy Coulibaly and Chris Fuhrich. Union Berlin brought on Levin Oztunali, Kevin Behrens, Andreas Voglsammer and Kevin Mohwald, to replace Rani Khedira, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheraldo Becker and Genki Haraguchi.

The referee booked Nikolas Nartey and Atakan Karazor from Stuttgart and Atakan Karazor (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Union Berlin's Rani Khedira also received a yellow.

Stuttgart will next play Augsburg away, with Union Berlin facing Bayern Munich at home.