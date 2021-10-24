Udinese drop points against Atalanta 1-1 at the Gewiss Stadium

On Sunday, Atalanta and Udinese were held to a 1-1 draw at the Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Udinese had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Bologna. As the table looks today, Atalanta and Udinese are 5th, (15 points) and 13th, (10 points), spots respectively, after 9 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Atalanta took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Ruslan Malinovskyi in the 56th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Beto equalised for Udinese just before the final whistle. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Atalanta, Luis Muriel, Aleksey Miranchuk, Teun Koopmeiners and Giorgio Scalvini, came on for Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic and Ruslan Malinovskyi. Udinese brought on Tolgay Arslan, Isaac Success, Lazar Samardzic, Brandon Soppy and Fernando Forestieri, to replace Jean-Victor Makengo, Nahuel Molina, Ignacio Pussetto, Jens Stryger Larsen and Bram Nuytinck.

There were bookings for Matteo Lovato and Giuseppe Pezzella from Atalanta. For Udinese, Samir and Ignacio Pussetto saw yellow.

Atalanta will next travel to Sampdoria, while Udinese will face Hellas Verona at home.