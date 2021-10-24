The Hammers prevail in a narrow 1-0 home victory against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur on away loss to The Hammers at London Stadium on Sunday. Both The Hammers and Spurs arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. The Hammers were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Everton. Spurs were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Newcastle United and Aston Villa. As the table looks today, The Hammers and Spurs are 4th, (17 points) and 6th, (15 points), spots respectively, after 9 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, The Hammers applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Michail Antonio at the 72 minute mark, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For The Hammers, Manuel Lanzini and Craig Dawson, came on for Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen. Spurs brought on Bryan Salvatierra, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn for Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Lucas Moura.

There were bookings for Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna from The Hammers. For Spurs, Cristian Romero saw yellow.

The Hammers will next play Aston Villa away, with Spurs facing Manchester United at home.