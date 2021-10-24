Seville take the points and enjoy a home win against Levante

Levante fell to an away defeat at the hands of Seville at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. Seville were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo. Levante, on the other hand, were unable to beat Getafe in a 0-0 draw. As the table looks today, Seville are currently 1st with 20 points from 10 matches, while Levante sit in 19th, with 5 points from 10.

Seville started the first half well, thanks to Oliver Torres finding the net at the 8 minute mark. Los Nervionenses looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Rafa Mir in the 24th minute to establish a 2-0. However, The Frogs weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Jose Luis Morales, 33 minutes in. Seville in turn, then responded, 38 minutes in increasing their lead with an effort from Diego Carlos, to take a 3-1 lead into half time.

Los Nervionenses started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Munir El Haddadi in the 50th minute. However, The Frogs weren't lying down and managed to pull back a 2nd effort from Jose Luis Morales at the 55 minute mark. The momentum was now with Levante, who then scored again through a goal from Gonzalo Melero at the 61 minute mark to establish a 4-3. Seville in turn, then responded at the 64 minute mark increasing their lead with an effort from Fernando. The game ended with a 5-3 home victory.

For Seville, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Marcos Acuna and Oscar, came on for Thomas Delaney, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Ludwig Augustinsson and Oliver Torres. Levante brought on Rober Pier, Enis Bardhi, Mickael Malsa, Dani Gomez and Enric Franquesa, to replace Shkodran Mustafi, Nemanja Radoja, Pablo Martinez, Roberto Soldado and Carlos Clerc.

There were bookings for Fernando from Seville. For Levante, Mickael Malsa and Carlos Clerc saw yellow.

Seville will next travel to Mallorca, while Levante will face Atletico Madrid at home.