Roma and Napoli fail to find the net

On Sunday, Roma and Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Olympico. Roma were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Juventus while Napoli were coming from consecutive wins against Torino and Fiorentina. As things stand, Roma and Napoli sit 4th, (16 points) and 1st, (25 points), spots respectively, after 9 matches.

For Roma, Stephan El Shaarawy and Eldor Shomurodov, came on for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Tammy Abraham. Napoli brought on Eljif Elmas, Hirving Lozano and Dries Mertens, to replace Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Insigne.

There were bookings for Tammy Abraham, Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout and Gianluca Mancini from Roma, and Dries Mertens, for Napoli.

Roma will next travel to Cagliari, while Napoli will face Bologna at home.