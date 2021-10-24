RMA travel to secure all 3 points in 2-1 victory against Barca

R Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday, was hard fought at the Nou Camp. Barca were looking to pick up points after winning last match. RMA lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Espanyol. As it stands, Barca are in 8th place on the table and has 15 points while RMA sit in 1st with 20 points after 10 matches.

RMA dominated the first half, thanks to David Alaba giving RMA the lead, 32 minutes in, finishing the first half 0-1.

Los Blancos continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Lucas Vazquez at the 90 minute mark. In the end though, Los Blaugranas just before the final whistle pull-back following a Sergio Aguero goal. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for RMA.

For Barca, Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Aguero, Sergi Roberto and Luuk De Jong, came on for Óscar Mingueza, Ansu Fati, Frenkie De Jong and Gavi. RMA replaced Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde for Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal.

There were bookings for Gerard Pique from Barca, and Ferland Mendy, for RMA.

Barca will next travel to Rayo Vallecano, while RMA will face Osasuna at home.