Points secure for Betis as they ease past Rayo 3-2

On Sunday, Rayo Vallecano suffer an away defeat to Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Both Betis and Rayo arrived on the back of wins. Betis were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Rayo were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Elche in their last match. As it stands, Betis are in 4th place, with 18 points from 10 matches, while Rayo sit in 7th, with 16 points from 10.

The Green-and-Whites found the net first, with Alex Moreno giving Betis the lead, 22 minutes in. Betis looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Juanmi at the 24 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Rayo in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Randy Nteka. The score at half time was 2-1.

Rayo took the lead in the second half, thanks to Alvaro Garcia finding the net, 65 minutes in. Betis in turn, then responded at the 75 minute mark increasing their lead with an effort from Willian Jose. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for Betis.

For Betis, Diego Lainez, Andres Guardado, William Carvalho and Borja Iglesias, came on for Juanmi, Rodri, Sergio Canales and Willian Jose. Rayo brought on Santi Comesana, Isi Palazon, Falcao, Bebe and Jose Pozo, to replace Pathe Ciss, Mario Hernandez, Oscar Trejo, Randy Nteka and Nikola Maras.

There were bookings for Edgar Gonzalez from Betis, and Alvaro Garcia and Oscar Trejo, for Rayo.

Betis next face Valencia and Rayo are at home to Barcelona.