Jubilant Leicester take all 3 points against Brentford, in a 2-1 win

Brentford on Sunday lost to Leicester City on a home defeat at Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Chelsea. Leicester were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-2 victory against Manchester United. As the table looks today, Brentford and Leicester currently occupy 12th and 9th spots in the table, with 12 points and 14 points respectively after 9 matches.

Leicester started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Youri Tielemans giving Leicester the lead at the 14 minute mark, finishing the first half 0-1.

Brentford took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Zanka at the 60 minute mark. The Foxes managed to edge ahead with a goal from James Maddison at the 73 minute mark and seeing the game end 2-1.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Brentford, Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Forss and Saman Ghoddos, came on for Ethan Pinnock, Bryan Mbeumo and Frank Onyeka, Leicester brought on Patson Daka, Jannik Vestergaard and Ayoze Perez, to replace Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu and James Maddison.

There were bookings for Zanka from Brentford, and Caglar Soyuncu, for Leicester.

Brentford will next travel to Burnley, while Leicester will face Arsenal at home.