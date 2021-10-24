Hellas Verona triumph over Lazio, with an emphatic 4 goal display

Hellas Verona eased past Lazio in a 4-1 victory on Sunday at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. Verona arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing 3-2 to AC Milan in their last match whilst Lazio were able to continue their winning streak after a 3-1 win against Internazionale in their last match. As it stands, Verona are in 11th place on the table and has 11 points while Lazio sit in 7th with 14 points after 9 matches.

Verona dominated the first half, with Giovanni Simeone opening the rout, 30 minutes in. The momentum was now with Verona, who then scored again through a effort from Giovanni Simeone, 36 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However, The White and Sky Blues secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Ciro Immobile just before half-time, to take a 2-1 lead into half time.

The Yellow and Blues continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Giovanni Simeone finding the net again, at 62 minutes. However they weren't finished yet and Giovanni Simeone made it 4-1 just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Verona, Federico Ceccherini, Adrien Tameze, Bosko Sutalo, Martin Hongla and Giangiacomo Magnani, came on for Nicolo Casale, Miguel Veloso, Koray Gunter, Ivan Ilic and Darko Lazovic. Lazio brought on Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi and Raul Moro, to replace Jean Akpa, Elseid Hysaj, Lucas Leiva and Pedro.

There were bookings for Miguel Veloso and Federico Ceccherini from Verona, and Patric and Jean Akpa, for Lazio.

Verona will next travel to Udinese, while Lazio will face Fiorentina at home.