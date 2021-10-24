Frustrated Cologne share points with Bayer after 2-2 draw

Cologne were held to 2-2 draw by Bayer down on Sunday at the Rhein Energie Stadion. Both Cologne and Bayer arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Cologne were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 5-0 to Hoffenheim. Bayer lost 5-1 in the last match they played against Bayern Munich. As it stands, Cologne are in 8th place on the table and has 13 points while Bayer sit in 4th with 17 points after 9 matches.

The Company's Eleven started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Patrik Schick in the 15th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Karim Bellarabi, 17 minutes in, finalising the first half 0-2.

Cologne took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Anthony Modeste finding the net, at 63 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Anthony Modeste, 82 minutes in to make it 2-2.

For Cologne, Sebastian Andersson, Kingsley Schindler, Jan Thielmann and Louis Schaub, came on for Ondrej Duda, Benno Erik Schmitz, Florian Kainz and Mark Uth. Bayer replaced Amine Adli, Mitchel Bakker, Edmond Tapsoba, Exequiel Palacios and Lucas Alario with Karim Bellarabi, Piero Hincapie, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick.

There were bookings for Mark Uth from Cologne, and Kerem Demirbay, Moussa Diaby and Robert Andrich, for Bayer.

Cologne will next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Bayer will face Wolfsburg at home.