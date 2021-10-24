Fiorentina run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Stadio Artemio Franchi

Cagliari on away loss to Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday. Fiorentina arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Venezia whilst Cagliari were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-1 victory against Sampdoria. As it stands, Fiorentina are in 6th place on the table and has 15 points while Cagliari sit in 19th with 6 points after 9 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Purple One, with Cristiano Biraghi opening the rout at the 21 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Nicolas Gonzalez made it 2-0 just before half-time, which saw the first half end 2-0.

Fiorentina staged a comeback in the second half, with an early goal from Dusan Vlahovic in the 49th minute, leaving a rampant Fiorentina with a resounding 3-0.

For Fiorentina, Gaetano Castrovilli, Aleksa Terzic, Jose Callejon, Alfred Duncan and Sofyan Amrabat, came on for Youssef Maleh, Cristiano Biraghi, Riccardo Saponara, Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Torreira. Cagliari brought on Raoul Bellanova, Leonardo Pavoletti, Alberto Grassi, Gaston Pereiro and Adam Obert for Martin Caceres, Keita Balde, Alessandro Deiola, Gabriele Zappa and Nahitan Nandez.

The referee booked Keita Balde and Razvan Marin for Cagliari.

Fiorentina will next play Lazio away, with Cagliari facing Roma at home.