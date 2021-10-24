Atleti held 2-2 by Real in at Wanda Metropolitano

Atleti were held to 2-2 draw by Real down on Sunday at Wanda Metropolitano. Both Atleti and Real arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Atleti were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Real, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Mallorca. After today's result, Atleti are currently 4th with 18 points from 10 matches, while Real sit in 1st, with 21 points from 10.

The White and Blues started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Alexander Sorloth finding the net after only 7 minutes, finalising the first half 0-1.

Real started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Alexander Isak in the 48th minute. However, Atleti weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Luis Suarez in the 61st minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Luis Suarez, at 77 minutes with a final score of 2-2.

For Atleti, Yannick Carrasco, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Angel Correa, Matheus Cunha and Hector Herrera, came on for Thomas Lemar, Renan Lodi, Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Hermoso. Real replaced Jon Pacheco, Portu, Benat Turrientes, Adnan Januzaj and Julen Lobete with David Silva, Alexander Isak, Joseba Zaldua, Ander Guevara and Alexander Sorloth.

There were bookings for Felipe from Atleti. For Real, Joseba Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo and Mikel Merino saw yellow.

Next up, Atleti are away to Levante, whilst Real will travel to face Celta Vigo.