Watford score 5, in resounding win against Everton

Watford rolls over Everton 5-2 on Saturday at Goodison Park. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Everton were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to West Ham United. Watford lost 5-0 in the last match they played against Liverpool. As things stand, Everton are in 8th place on the table and has 14 points while Watford sit in 14th with 10 points after 9 matches.

The Toffees started the first half well, with an early goal from Tom Davies in the 3rd minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Joshua King equalised for Watford at the 13 minute mark. The score at half time was 1-1.

Everton fought back the second half, with a goal from Richarlison, 63 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Juraj Kucka producing an equaliser in the 78th minute, bringing The Hornets level. Watford looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a effort from Joshua King, 80 minutes in to establish a 3-2. Watford looked to have the game under control when they scored again, thanks to a hat trick effort from Joshua King in the 86th minute to establish a 4-2. However they weren't finished yet and Emmanuel Dennis made it 5-2 just before the final whistle to make it 5-2.

For Everton, Richarlison and Alex Iwobi, came on for Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray. Watford brought on Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Nicolas N`Koulou, to replace Ismaila Sarr, Ozan Tufan and Jeremy Ngakia.

There were bookings for Lucas Digne, Allan, Richarlison and Salomon Rondon from Everton, and William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King, for Watford.

Everton will next travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Watford will face Southampton at home.