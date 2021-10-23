Villarreal suffer at the hands of Athletic Bilbao as home team is triumphant

On Saturday, Villarreal suffer an away defeat to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium. Athletic Bilbao were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Alaves. Villarreal had lost their previous match against Osasuna. As the table looks today, Athletic Bilbao are in 7th place on the table and has 16 points while Villarreal sit in 13th with 11 points after 10 matches.

Athletic Bilbao dominated the first half, with Raul Garcia giving The Lions the lead, 14 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Francis Coquelin equalised for The Yellow Submarine in the 32nd minute, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Athletic Bilbao rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Iker Muniain, at 77 minutes, which sealed the victory for Athletic Bilbao.

For Athletic Bilbao, Asier Villalibre, Oihan Sancet, Oier Zarraga, Nicholas Williams and Mikel Vesga, came on for Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain and Dani Garcia. Villarreal brought on Samuel Chukwueze, Alberto Moreno, Daniel Raba and Serge Aurier, to replace Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Yeremi Pino and Juan Foyth.

The referee booked three players from Villarreal, Juan Foyth, Alberto Moreno and Pervis Estupinan.

Athletic Bilbao will next play Espanyol away, with Villarreal facing Cádiz at home.