Victory beyond reach for Palace, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Newcastle

Palace were held to 1-1 draw by Newcastle down on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Palace were looking for a victory after a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. Newcastle, on the other hand, were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. Following today's result, Palace are in 15th place on the table and has 9 points while Newcastle sit in 19th with 4 points after 9 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Palace fought back the second half, with Christian Benteke finding the net in the 56th minute. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Callum Wilson equalised for Newcastle, 65 minutes in. The final result, Palace 1, Newcastle 1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Palace, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jean-Philippe Mateta, came on for Michael Olise, Luka Milivojevic and Conor Gallagher, Newcastle brought on Miguel Almiron, Joseph Willock and Joelinton, to replace Sean Longstaff, Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin.

There were bookings for Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward and Christian Benteke from Palace. For Newcastle, Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Matt Ritchie saw yellow.

Palace will play away against Manchester City, while Newcastle will face Chelsea at home.