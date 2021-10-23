Venezia suffer at the hands of Sassuolo as home team is triumphant

Sassuolo's 3-1 win over Venezia on Saturday, was hard fought at the MAPEI Stadium. Sassuolo were looking for a victory after a 2-2 draw against Genoa. Venezia were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina. Following today's result, Sassuolo are in 12th place on the table and has 11 points while Venezia sit in 16th with 8 points after 9 matches.

Arancioneroverdi started the game well, with a goal from David Okereke in the 32nd minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Domenico Berardi equalised for Sassuolo, 37 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-1.

Neroverdi started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to an early calamitous own goal from Thomas Henry in the 50th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Davide Frattesi made it 3-1 in the 67th minute with a final score of 3-1.

For Sassuolo, Hamed Junior Traoré, Kaan Ayhan, Gregoire Defrel, Mert Muldur and Matheus Henrique, came on for Filip Djuricic, Vlad Chiriches, Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi and Domenico Berardi. Venezia brought on Dor Peretz, Francesco Forte, Arnor Sigurdsson, Pasquale Mazzocchi and Tanner Tessmann, to replace Gianluca Busio, Thomas Henry, Domen Crnigoj, Tyronne Ebuehi and Ethan Ampadu.

There were bookings for Rogerio from Sassuolo. For Venezia, Domen Crnigoj and Thomas Henry saw yellow.

Sassuolo will play their next fixture away against Juventus, while Venezia will face Salernitana at home.