Stalemate at St. Mary's Stadium, as Soton draw 2-2 with Burnley

Soton were held to 2-2 draw by Burnley down on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Soton were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Leeds United. Burnley had lost their previous match against Manchester City. After today's result, Soton are in 16th place, with 8 points from 9 matches, while Burnley sit in 18th, with 4 points from 9.

Burnley started the game well, thanks to Maxwel Cornet finding the net in the 13th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Valentino Livramento equalised for Soton just before half-time, finalising the first half 1-1.

The Saints started the second half with an intensified spirit, with an early goal from Armando Broja in the 50th minute. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Maxwel Cornet equalised for The Clarets at the 57 minute mark. The final result, Soton 2, Burnley 2.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Soton, Stuart Armstrong, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong, came on for Theo Walcott, Armando Broja and Nathan Redmond, Burnley brought on Jay Rodriguez, Johann Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra to replace Jack Cork, Maxwel Cornet and Chris Wood.

There were bookings for Mohamed Elyounoussi from Soton, and Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Westwood, for Burnley.

Soton will next play Watford away, with Burnley facing Brentford at home.