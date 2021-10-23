SC Freiburg take all 3 points, after 2-0 victory against Wolfsburg

SC Freiburg eased past Wolfsburg in a 2-0 victory on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 2-0 to Union Berlin while Freiburg had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with RB Leipzig. As it stands, Wolfsburg are currently 8th with 13 points from 9 matches, while Freiburg sit in 3rd, with 19 points from 9.

Freiburg started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Philipp Lienhart in the 27th minute, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Freiburg continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Lucas Holer in the 68th minute, to hand a welcome victory to Breisgau Brazilians.

For Wolfsburg, Maximilian Philipp, Dodi Lukebakio, Felix Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw, came on for Paulo Otavio, Josuha Guilavogui, Renato Steffen and John Brooks. Freiburg replaced Kevin Schade, Nils Petersen, Ermedin Demirovic, Janik Haberer and Kiliann Sildillia with Manuel Gulde, Lucas Holer, Woo-yeong Jeong, Lukas Kubler and Vincenzo Grifo.

The referee booked Renato Steffen, Josuha Guilavogui and Kevin Mbabu for Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg will next play Bayer Leverkusen away, with Freiburg facing Greuther Fürth at home.