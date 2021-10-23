Salernitana suffer defeat away to Empoli

Salernitana fell to a home defeat at the hands of Empoli at Stadio Arechi on Saturday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Salernitana were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Spezia Calcio. Empoli lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Atalanta. Following today's result, Salernitana are in 20th place, with 4 points from 9 matches, while Empoli sit in 13th, with 9 points from 9.

Azzurri started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to an early goal from Andrea Pinamonti in the 2nd minute. Empoli looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Patrick Cutrone in the 11th minute to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with Empoli, who then scored again through a goal from Stefan Strandberg at the 13 minute mark to establish a 3-0. However they weren't finished yet and Andrea Pinamonti made it 4-0 just before half-time. The first half ended 0-4.

granate staged a comeback in the second half, with an early goal from Luca Ranieri in the 48th minute. Salernitana then scored once more and pull-back thanks to a goal from Ardian Ismajli in the 55th minute with a final score of 4-2.

For Salernitana, Federico Bonazzoli, Joel Obi, Nadir Zortea and Milan Djuric, came on for Cedric Gondo, Wajdi Kechrida, Ramzi Aya and Simy. Empoli brought on Lorenzo Tonelli, Nedim Bajrami, Leo Stulac, Szymon Zurkowski and Andrea La Mantia for Petar Stojanovic, Patrick Cutrone, Liam Henderson, Filippo Bandinelli and Andrea Pinamonti.

There were bookings for Luca Ranieri from Salernitana, and Petar Stojanovic, Nicolas Haas and Riccardo Marchizza, for Empoli.

Salernitana will next play Venezia away, with Empoli facing Internazionale at home.