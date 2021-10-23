No reply from Norwich, as Chelsea rampage to 7

On Saturday, Norwich City suffer an away defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Brentford away and Southampton at home, by 1-0 and 3-1 respectively while Norwich had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion. After today's result, Chelsea and Norwich are 1st, (22 points) and 20th, (2 points), in the league respectively, after 9 matches.

Chelsea dominated the first half, with Mason Mount opening the rout at the 8 minute mark. The momentum was now with The Blues, who then scored again through a goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi, at 18 minutes to establish a 2-0. Chelsea then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Reece James just before half-time, which saw the first half end 3-0.

The Blues continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Ben Chilwell at the 57 minute mark. Chelsea looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Max Aarons, 62 minutes in to establish a 5-0. Chelsea looked to have the game under control when they scored again, thanks to a effort from Mason Mount at the 85 minute mark to establish a 6-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a hat trick effort from Mason Mount just before the final whistle with a final score of 7-0.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Hakim Ziyech and Ross Barkley, came on for Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz, Norwich brought on Milot Rashica, Brandon Williams and Andrew Omobamidele, to replace Pierre Lees-Melou, Dimitris Giannoulis and Josh Sargent.

Chelsea will play away against Newcastle United, while Norwich will face Leeds United at home.