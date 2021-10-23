No home advantage for Bologna, as Milan take all 3 points (4-2)

AC Milan defeat Bologna 4-2 on Saturday at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Bologna arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Udinese in their previous game. Milan were coming from consecutive wins against Hellas Verona and Atalanta. Following today's result, Bologna are in 9th place on the table and has 12 points while Milan sit in 1st with 25 points after 9 matches.

Milan started the first half well, with Rafael Leao finding the net, at 16 minutes. Rossoneri then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Davide Calabria at the 35 minute mark, to take a 0-2 lead into half time.

Bologna staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to an early calamitous own goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 49th minute. The momentum was now with The Greyhounds, who then scored again through a goal from Musa Barrow, at 52 minutes to establish a 2-2. However, each side looked hungry to win and Rossoneri then found the back of the net, 84 minutes in thanks to Ismael Bennacer, taking the score to 3-2. Milan then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Zlatan Ibrahimovic just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-2.

For Bologna, Jerdy Schouten, Mitchell Dijks, Luis Binks, Federico Santander and Riccardo Orsolini, came on for Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey, Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic and Gary Medel. Milan brought on Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, to replace Sandro Tonali, Samu Castillejo, Rade Krunic and Fode Toure.

The referee booked six players. Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, who saw yellow cards and Adama Soumaoro and Roberto Soriano, sent off with a red, as well as for Milan Sandro Tonali, Davide Calabria and Alexis Saelemaekers also seeing yellows.

Bologna will next travel to Napoli, while Milan will face Torino at home.