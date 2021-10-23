Mallorca drop points against Valencia: 2-2 at the Mestalla

Valencia were held to 2-2 draw by Mallorca down on Saturday at the Mestalla. Both Valencia and Mallorca arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Valencia were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Barcelona. Mallorca, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Real Sociedad. As the table looks today, Valencia are in 10th place on the table and has 13 points while Mallorca sit in 12th with 12 points after 10 matches.

Mallorca started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Angel Rodriguez giving The Vermilions the lead at the 32 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Mouctar Diakhaby, at 38 minutes to see out the first half 0-2.

Valencia took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Goncalo Guedes at the 90 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Jose Luis Gaya just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-2.

For Valencia, Marcos De Sousa, Carlos Soler, Omar Alderete, Manu Vallejo and Jason, came on for Maxi Gomez, Uros Racic, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Duro and Dimitri Foulquier. Mallorca brought on Fernando Nino, Lago Junior, Rodrigo Battaglia and Jaume Costa, to replace Angel Rodriguez, Dani Rodriguez, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Antonio Sanchez.

The referee booked Mouctar Diakhaby, Maxi Gomez, Daniel Wass and Manu Vallejo from Valencia. Mallorca had the worst of it though, with Kang In Lee, Brian Olivan and Rodrigo Battaglia seeing yellow, and Kang In Lee (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Valencia will play away against Real Betis, while Mallorca will face Seville at home.