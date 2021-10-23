Leeds and Wolves can only manage a 1-1 draw

Leeds were held to 1-1 draw by Wolves down on Saturday at Elland Road. Leeds were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 1-0 to Southampton while Wolves were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Aston Villa and Newcastle United. As it stands, Leeds are in 17th place, with 7 points from 9 matches, while Wolves sit in 10th, with 13 points from 9.

Wolves started well, thanks to Hee-chan Hwang finding the net at the 10 minute mark, ending the first half 0-1.

Leeds took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Rodrigo Moreno just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Leeds, Tyler Roberts, Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt, came on for Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Mateusz Klich, Wolves brought on Daniel Podence, Ki-Jana Hoever and Ruben Neves to replace Adama Traore, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Moutinho.

There were bookings for Jamie Shackleton and Rodrigo Moreno from Leeds. For Wolves, Joao Moutinho, Max Kilman and Romain Saiss saw yellow.

Leeds will next travel to Norwich City, while Wolves will face Everton at home.