Home advantage counts for nothing, as Brighton suffer 4-1 loss

Manchester City strolled past Brighton & Hove Albion with a 4-1 win on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Brighton arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Norwich City in their previous match. Man City, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Burnley. As the table looks today, Brighton and Man City currently occupy 4th and 2nd spots in the league, with 15 points and 20 points respectively after 9 matches.

Cityzens started the first half well, with Ilkay Gundogan opening the rout, at 13 minutes. Man City looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Phil Foden, 28 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Phil Foden made it 3-0, at 31 minutes, finishing the first half 0-3.

The Seagulls took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Alexis MacAllister in the 81st minute. In the end though, Man City secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Riyad Mahrez just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 4-1.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Brighton, Tariq Lamptey, Enock Mwepu and Alexis MacAllister, came on for Dan Burn, Neal Maupay and Pascal Gross, Man City brought on Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, to replace Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.

There were bookings for Jakub Moder and Adam Lallana from Brighton, and Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Ederson, for Man City.

Brighton will play their next game away against Liverpool, while Man City will face Crystal Palace at home.