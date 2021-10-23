Elche fail to take all three points, after 2-2 draw with Espanyol

Elche were held to 2-2 draw by Espanyol down on Saturday at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano while Espanyol were coming from consecutive wins against Cádiz and R Madrid. As it stands, Elche and Espanyol currently occupy 14th and 11th spots in the table, with 10 points and 13 points respectively after 10 matches.

Elche dominated the first half, thanks to Lucas Boye giving Elche the lead at the 23 minute mark. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Espanyol started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Manu Morlanes finding the net at the 51 minute mark. The momentum was now with Budgerigars, who then scored again through a goal from Raul De Tomas at the 52 minute mark to establish a 2-1. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Dario Benedetto equalised for Elche at the 84 minute mark. The final result, Elche 2, Espanyol 2.

For Elche, Tete Morente, Dario Benedetto, Gerard Gumbau, Pere Milla and Helibelton Palacios, came on for Omar Mascarell, Javier Pastore, Lucas Perez, Antonio Barragan and Raúl Guti. Espanyol brought on Manu Morlanes, Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo, Yangel Herrera, Aleix Vidal and Fran Merida, to replace David Lopez, Wu Lei, Sergi Darder, Oscar Melendo and Oscar Regano.

There were bookings for Gonzalo Verdu, Helibelton Palacios and Pedro Bigas from Elche, and Diego Lopez, for Espanyol.

Elche will next travel to Alaves, while Espanyol will face Athletic Bilbao at home.