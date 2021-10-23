Easy win for RB Leipzig, as they put 4 past Greuther Fürth

RB Leipzig rolls over Greuther Fürth 4-1 on Saturday at Red Bull Arena. Leipzig wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg. Greuther Fürth had lost their previous match against Bochum. As it stands, Leipzig and Greuther Fürth currently occupy 6th and 18th spots in the table, with 14 points and 1 point respectively after 9 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Greuther Fürth, with Branimir Hrgota finding the net at the 45 minute mark. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Yussuf Poulsen equalised for The Red Bulls just before half-time, which saw the first half end 1-1.

Leipzig started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Emil Forsberg finding the net at the 53 minute mark. Leipzig looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai at the 65 minute mark to establish a 3-1. The Red Bulls then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Hugo Novoa just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

For Leipzig, Mohamed Simakan, Yussuf Poulsen, Dominik Szoboszlai, Tyler Adams and Hugo Novoa, came on for Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku. Greuther Fürth brought on Timothy Tillmann, Gian-Luca Itter, Abdourahmane Barry and Dickson Abiama, to replace Branimir Hrgota, Jetro Willems, Jeremy Dudziak and Cedric Itten.

The referee booked Angelino and Kevin Kampl for Leipzig.

Leipzig next face Eintracht Frankfurt and Greuther Fürth are away to SC Freiburg.