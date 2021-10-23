Dortmund travel to secure all 3 points in 3-1 victory against Arminia

Arminia Bielefeld fell to a home defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund at the Schüco Arena on Saturday. Arminia arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Augsburg. Dortmund were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Mainz and Augsburg. After today's result, Arminia and Dortmund currently occupy 17th and 2nd spots in the table, with 5 points and 21 points respectively after 9 matches.

Dortmund started the first half well, with Emre Can giving Die Borussen the lead in the 31st minute. However they weren't finished yet and Mats Hummels made it 2-0 just before half-time to secure a 0-2 win.

Dortmund continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham at the 72 minute mark. Arminia in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Fabian Klos. The game ended 3-1 to Dortmund.

For Arminia, Guilherme Ramos, Fabian Klos, Patrick Wimmer, Lennart Czyborra and Florian Kruger, came on for Cedric Brunner, Janni Serra, Edimilson Fernandes, Jacob Laursen and Robin Hack. Dortmund brought on Marwin Hitz, Steffen Tigges, Axel Witsel, Reinier and Lennard Maloney for Gregor Kobel, Donyell Malen, Emre Can, Julian Brandt and Mats Hummels.

The referee booked Fabian Kunze for Arminia.

Dortmund and Arminia will next play at home to FC Köln and Mainz respectively.