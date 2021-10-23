Cádiz succumb to Alaves with 2-0 defeat at Estadio Ramon de Carranza

Cádiz were defeated at home by Alaves at Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Saturday. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Cádiz were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Espanyol whilst Alaves were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Real Betis. As things stand, Cádiz and Alaves currently occupy 17th and 18th spots in the league, with 7 points and 6 points respectively after 10 matches.

The glorious one started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Joselu giving Alaves the lead early in the first half, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Alaves continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Joselu finding the net again just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Cádiz, Jens Jonsson, Alex, Anthony Lozano and Alvaro Jimenez, came on for Víctor Chust, Tomás Alarcon, Salvi Sanchez and Ruben Sobrino. Alaves brought on Edgar Mendez, Pere Pons, Miguel De la Fuente and Tomas Pina, to replace Facundo Pellistri, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja and Toni Moya.

The referee booked Matt Miazga and Ximo Navarro for Alaves.

Cádiz will play their next fixture away against Villarreal, while Alaves will face Elche at home.