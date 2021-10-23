BSC earn hard-fought win over B Mönchengladbach

BSC eased past B Mönchengladbach in a 1-0 victory on Saturday at the Olympiastadion. Hertha were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt. Gladbach had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Stuttgart. As the table looks today, Hertha are in 10th place, with 12 points from 9 matches, while Gladbach sit in 12th, with 11 points from 9.

The Old Lady started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Marco Richter just before half-time Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Hertha, Myziane Maolida, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Davie Selke, Linus Jasper Gechter and Lucas Tousart, came on for Marco Richter, Vladimir Darida, Krzysztof Piatek, Suat Serdar and Marton Dardai. Gladbach brought on Florian Neuhaus, Alassane Plea and Patrick Herrmann, to replace Luca Netz, Lars Stindl and Kouadio Kone.

There were bookings for Vladimir Darida and Santiago Ascacibar from Hertha, and Louis Beyer and Joe Scally, for Gladbach.

Hertha will next travel to Hoffenheim, while Gladbach will face Bochum at home.