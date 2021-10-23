Bayern blaze past Hoffenheim, scoring 4 at Football Arena Munich without reply

Bayern Munich ease to a comfortable 4-0 win at Football Arena Munich. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Bayern were looking to pick up points, following a 5-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 5-0 win against FC Köln in their last match. As it stands, Bayern and Hoffenheim currently occupy 1st and 10th spots in the league, with 22 points and 11 points respectively after 9 matches.

The Reds didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Serge Gnabry opening the rout at the 16 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 in the 30th minute, finishing the first half 2-0.

Bayern continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting finding the net at the 82 minute mark. Bayern then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-0.

For Bayern, Niklas Sule, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Corentin Tolisso, came on for Lucas Hernandez, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Marcel Sabitzer. Hoffenheim brought on Georginio Rutter, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov, Sargis Adamyan and Angelo Stiller, to replace Kevin Akpoguma, Diadie Samassekou, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Ihlas Bebou and Dennis Geiger.

The referee booked four players from Hoffenheim, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, David Raum and Florian Grillitsch.

Bayern will next travel to Union Berlin, while Hoffenheim will face BSC at home.