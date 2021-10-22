Sampdoria beat Spezia Calcio 2-1 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Sampdoria beat Spezia Calcio with a thumping 2-1 victory on Friday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-1 to Cagliari. Spezia, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Salernitana. After today's result, Sampdoria are in 12th place on the table and has 9 points while Spezia sit in 17th with 7 points after 9 matches.

Sampdoria started the first half well, with a goal from Emmanuel Gyasi in the 15th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Antonio Candreva made it 2-0 at the 36 minute mark, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Spezia took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Daniele Verde just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Sampdoria, Radu Matei Dragusin, Julian Chabot, Fabio Quagliarella and Alex Ferrari, came on for Valerio Verre, Manolo Gabbiadini, Francesco Caputo and Antonio Candreva. Spezia brought on M'bala Nzola, Daniele Verde and Suf Podgoreanu, to replace Emmanuel Gyasi, Janis Antiste and Eddie Salcedo.

There were bookings for Bartosz Bereszynski, Omar Colley and Antonio Candreva from Sampdoria. For Spezia, Petko Hristov saw yellow.

Sampdoria next face Atalanta and Spezia are at home to Genoa.