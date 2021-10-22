Frustrated Osasuna share points with Granada after 1-1 draw

On Friday, Osasuna and Granada were held to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio El Sadar. Both Osasuna and Granada arrived on the back of wins. Osasuna were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Villarreal away and Rayo Vallecano at home, by 2-1 and 1-0 respectively. Granada were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Seville in their last match. As the table looks today, Osasuna are in 2nd place, with 18 points from 10 matches, while Granada sit in 17th, with 7 points from 10.

Los Rojillos started the game well, with Ezequiel Avila finding the net just before half-time

Granada took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Angel Montoro just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Osasuna, Kike Garcia, Jon Moncayola, Javi Martinez, Manu Sanchez and Juan Cruz, came on for Ezequiel Avila, Oier, Roberto Torres, Ruben Garcia and Darko Brasanac. Granada brought on Monchu, Santiago Arias, Jorge Molina, Angel Montoro and Sergio Escudero, to replace Maxime Gonalons, Quini, Carlos Bacca, Darwin Machis and Carlos Neva.

The referee booked five players. Nacho Vidal from Osasuna, who saw yellow cards and Jose Angel, sent off with a red, as well as for Granada Luis Abram, Carlos Bacca and Ruben Rochina received yellows.

Osasuna will next travel to R Madrid, while Granada will face Getafe at home.