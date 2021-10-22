Arsenal prevail in a narrow 3-1 home victory against Villa

Arsenal beats Aston Villa 3-1 on Friday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in their previous game. Villa had lost their previous match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. At the moment, Arsenal are in 9th place, with 14 points from 9 matches, while Villa sit in 13th, with 10 points from 9.

The Gunners started the first half well, with a goal from Thomas Partey at the 23 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 just before half-time to secure a 2-0 win.

Arsenal continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Emile Smith-Rowe finding the net in the 56th minute. Villa in turn, then responded at the 82 minute mark increasing their lead with an effort from Jacob Ramsey, sealing a 3-1 victory for the away side.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Arsenal, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Gabriel Martinelli, came on for Alexandre Lacazette, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Villa replaced Leon Bailey, Jacob Ramsey and Anwar El Ghazi with Axel Tuanzebe, Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings.

There were bookings for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, and Ollie Watkins, Tyrone Mings, John McGinn, Matt Targett and Douglas Luiz, for Villa.

Arsenal will play away against Leicester City, while Villa will face West Ham United at home.