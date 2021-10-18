Visiting Cádiz left with nothing after Espanyol take all 3 points

Espanyol eased past Cádiz in a 2-0 victory on Monday at Rcde Stadium. Espanyol were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Cádiz secured a point against Valencia in their previous match. As the table looks today, Espanyol are in 11th place on the table and has 12 points while Cádiz sit in 16th with 7 points after 9 matches.

Espanyol started the first half well, thanks to a goal from Raul De Tomas just before half-time

Budgerigars continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo at the 65 minute mark, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Espanyol, Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo, Manu Morlanes, Nany Dimata, Wu Lei and Ruben Sanchez Saez, came on for Loren Moron, Oscar Melendo, Raul De Tomas, Adri Embarba and Oscar Regano. Cádiz brought on Alvaro Jimenez, Alberto Perea, Alex, Martin Calderon and Alvaro Negredo, to replace Salvi Sanchez, Fali, Jens Jonsson, Anthony Lozano and Tomás Alarcon.

The referee booked Oscar Regano for Espanyol.

Espanyol will next play Elche away, with Cádiz facing Alaves at home.